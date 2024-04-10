BHS girls second at Manchester Invitational

MANCHESTER — The Blanchester girls track and field team finished second Monday at the Manchester Invitational.

The Blanchester boys were third overall, despite having just eight participants, coach Brad Ballinger said.

“I was pleased with the kids’ performances,” Ballinger said. “The girls were missing a few key athletes.”

Lily Rice won the 100-meter hurdles for Blanchester while Chloe Paulson hit the line first in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.31 seconds.

On the boys side, Casey Gilbert won the 100-meter dash and the high jump. BHS also won the 4×100-meter relay.

Top eight finishers for the girls were Laylla Sears second in 100; Hailee Harris seventh in 100; Kendall Koch seventh in 200, sixth in long jump and third in 400; Rylee Griffith sixth in 800 and eighth in long jump; Kaci Grillot seventh in 1,600 and third in high jump; Rice third in 300 hurdles; 4×100 relay third; 4×200 relay fourth; 4×400 relay third; 4×800 relay second; Myla Skates second in sho tput and third in shot put; Carlee Campbell second in shot put and fourth in discus.

Top eight finishers for the boys were Ian Hopkins ninth in long jump, seventh in 100, fifth in 200 and eighth in 400; Matthew Barnes fourth in 800, sixth in high jump and third in 1600; Isaiah Abbott second in 110 hurdles and third in 300 hurdles; 4×400 relay third; Jacob Allen third in long jump; Elijah McVey third in discus and fifth in shot put; Kane Scott third in shot put and seventh in discus.