WC sweeps Beavers, loses pair to Polar Bears

ADA, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team dropped a tough doubleheader with the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears Wednesday afternoon on the road, losing 5-4 and 5-3.

The Quakers drop to 13-10-1 overall and 1-5 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

WC plays a doubleheader at Marietta College on Saturday.

Judaea Wilson led Wilmington with two hits and three runs batted in during the first game. Kori Cornett and Rachel Berry also had two hits. Berry provided the other RBI in the game for the Quakers.

In the second game, Ashley Hardesty had two hits and two RBI for the Quakers. Maddie Starnes and Claire Scully each had two hits, with Starnes recording the other RBI.

On Tuesday, Wilmington swept a twinbill from Bluffton, 10-8 and 13-5.

In the first game, Chloe Dorn led the team with three hits and four runs batted in. Jocelyn Franz had two hits and two RBI. Judaea Wilson, Maddie Summers, Claire Scully, and Alasandra Spears all had two hits in the game. The Quakers stole four bases and hit three doubles.

Aiyana Hancock struck out three Beavers over five innings in the circle. Hillary Huffer threw the final three innings and earned the win.

In the second game, Judaea Wilson had four hits and a career-high five RBI. Kori Cornett had three hits and three RBI. Rachel Berry had a pair of hits and Claire Scully drove in two runs for Wilmington. The Quakers stole six bases in the game.

Makenzie O’Neil threw four innings in the circle and struck out two batters. She earned the first win of her collegiate career.