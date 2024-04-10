EC, WHS pitchers strike out 27 but Wildcats prevail 3-0

LEES CREEK — Pitchers from East Clinton and Whiteoak combined for 27 strikeouts but the Wildcats prevailed over the Astros 3-0 Tuesday in a non-league softball game.

Chloe Scott gave up two hits and fanned 13 for East Clinton.

Astro batters struck out 14 times, with Scott the only EC hitter who was not struck out. Scott gave up just three hits and walked just one.

Taylor Barton and Novalee Dotson had hits for East Clinton

SUMMARY

April 9, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Whiteoak 3, East Clinton 0

W^0^2^0^0^0^0^1^^3-2-1

EC^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0-2-0

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Barton 3-0-1-0 Beiting 3-0-0-0 Dotson 2-0-1-0 Hadley 3-0-0-0 Lopez 3-0-0-0 Reed 3-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0 Scott 3-0-0-0 Tate 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-0-2-0

2B: EC-Dotson

SB: EC-Barton, Dotson

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Scott (L)^7^2^3^3^1^13