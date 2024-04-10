‘Senior Spotlight’ showcased at the Murphy

Members of the Wilmington community gathered together at the Murphy Theatre to celebrate the stories and lives of six individuals as they were told to five Wilmington High School students. Bottom row, left to right: Eleanor Harris, Bob Wilson, Mary McConnell, and Becky Haines. Top row, left to right: McKinley Maia, Sara Weller, Reagan Henry, Skyla Edwards, and Colin Wood. Not pictured: Jim Wilson and Will Smith Submitted photo

On Wednesday, March 20, members of the Wilmington community gathered together at the Murphy Theatre to celebrate the stories and lives of six individuals as they were told to five Wilmington High School students.

Will Smith, Bob and Jim Wilson, Becky Haines, Mary McConnell, and Eleanor Harris were interviewed by Skyla Edwards, Sara Weller, Colin Wood, Reagan Henry, and McKinley Maia.

Over the six-week course of the project, students met with their chosen interviewee and conducted interviews into their personal and professional lives, often revealing surprising and amazing stories.

Of the experience, several of the interviewees noted how important it was to them and their community to have these stories told. One senior noted that it wasn’t often they were asked to be in the spotlight and that it was an impactful experience to be able to tell her story.

One student, when giving remarks, said that there is no guarantee for our health or time, so it is “important to capture the stories of others so that we may learn and grow through the experiences of others.”

The Wilmington High School Interact Club would like to thank Amanda Martin and the staff at the Murphy Theatre for hosting this event and Steve Reed, Wilmington High School media specialist, for his help in bringing this project to life, according to a news release.