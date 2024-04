The closest finish ever in a Tirerack.com Champcar Endurance series race was 0.134 of a second Saturday. Kerry Steed (second from right) and his Premium Dudes team won the Tirerack.com Champcar Endurance race Saturday at the Daytona Motor Speedway.

The Premium Dudes 1988 BMW 325is, which included Kerry Steed, won the Tirerack.com Champcar Endurance series 14-hour Championship Saturday at Daytona Motor Speedway.

Steed and his team won by 0.134 of a second, the cloests finish in any Champcar race in series history.

The Premium Dudes team took the lead on lap 281 and held off its nearest challenger on the next lap for the win.