11-run first propels Tigers past Wildcats 14-1

BLANCHESTER — Bethel-Tate scored 11 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Blanchester 14-1 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball.
Blanchester committed six errors which led to nine unearned runs.
Hope Blankenbeckler had a hit and scored a run for BHS.
Haley Johnson was effective at the plate and in the circle for the Tigers. She had three doubles on offense and pitched five innings of two-hit ball in the circle for the win.
SUMMARY
April 10, 2024
@Blanchester High School
Tigers 14, Wildcats 1
BT^11^0^0^1^2^^14-12-3
BL^0^1^0^0^0^^1-2-6
(14) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Moorehead 3-2-1-0 Gillen 3-1-1-2 Johnson 4-1-3-1 Vinson 0-0-0-0 Thompson 3-2-1-1 Bohl 3-1-2-2 Mahan 1-1-0-1 Zeller 4-2-3-2 Harness 3-0-0-1 Redmond 4-1-0-1 Hollins 3-1-1-2 TOTALS 31-14-12-13
(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-0-1-0 Davenport 2-0-0-0 Bare 3-0-0-0 Lansing 3-0-0-0 Tedrick 2-0-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 2-1-1-0 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0 Ledford 1-0-0-0 Abbott 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-1-2-0
2B: BT-Johnson 3, Gillen
HBP: BT-Thompson, Moorehead
SAC: BT-Hollins, Gillen
SB: BL-Q. Dawley
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Bethel-Tate
Johnson (W)^5^2^1^0^3^3
Blanchester
Q. Dawley (L)^5^12^14^5^1^0