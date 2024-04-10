WC Collegiate Farm Bureau to host Earth Day | Ag Day festivities

Hand by hand, Wilmington College can “plant roots for a greener future.” The College is holding its 13th-annual Earth Day | Ag Day on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. It’s a day to share the connection between the Earth and agriculture. The event will feature Collegiate Farm Bureau’s 3rd annual PARK(ing) Day — a national celebration of parking spaces turned into public spaces.

PARK(ing) Day is an event in which participants turn vehicular parking spots into environment-friendly spaces to share with and educate the public about “planting roots for a greener future.” These practices would include protecting and enhancing the environment, agriculture and sustainability while looking ahead to plan prosperous futures for all.

The pop-up parks can include any non-permanent fixtures or features, such as lawn chairs, hammocks, yard games or concessions. Participants are encouraged to include interactive displays or activities that celebrate the outdoors or natural spaces. Prizes will be given for the top three most creative pop-up parks.

Speaking on behalf of the preparation for this event, Corey Cockerill, Wilmington College’s president, said, “Our Earth Day celebration on campus is always a highlight of my spring semester. I love to see the campus come together to help turn parking spaces into recreational places!” Cockerill also commented on the College’s partnership with Clinton Soil and Water. “I am proud to say that since 2016, we have collaborated with the Clinton Soil and Water Conservation District to give away 740 trees for planting. What started as a small project has blossomed into something significant — it’s like a small forest. We plan to give another 100 trees away this Earth Day.”

Throughout the day, visitors can explore the various parking spaces sponsored by clubs and organizations. Collegiate Farm Bureau club t-shirts will be for sale. Giveaways include pine trees, sponsored by the Clinton Soil and Water District, and newspaper seeds, sponsored by WC’s Collegiate Farm Bureau. Coffee and beverages will be available for purchase by The Drip and lunch will be available for purchase by TroGo.

Ashley Wampler, a senior member of the Collegiate Farm Bureau Club, shared her excitement about the upcoming event. “This will be my third year attending the Earth Day | Ag Day event and one of my favorite parts is seeing all the College students connecting with one another and discovering new things. I especially liked one of last year’s activities, making newspaper seeds, because it was a new way to give back to the Earth. This is a great opportunity to experience how agriculture and the Earth work hand in hand and to experience the various stations, such as the pop-up parks, interactive activities, and food.”

Collegiate Farm Bureau invites both the campus and members of the greater Wilmington community to attend this event as the College celebrates a greener future for the planet.