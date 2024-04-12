Graves steps down as Clinton-Massie boys basketball coach

Citing a desire to spend more time with his family, Stephen Graves has stepped down as boys basketball coach at Clinton-Massie.

“Some of the stars over the last two years were starting to misalign,” said Graves, who is a physical education teacher at CMHS. “One of those stars was my 9-year-old son who has really started to get involved in sports. I need to be there for him while he starts this new chapter in life.”

Graves said he would like to coach again. “This is not the end of coaching for me. I will be back on the hardwood soon,” he said.

The Falcons were 28-62 in Graves’ four seasons as head coach. Massie was 12-11 this past season, the first winning season since the 2019 team went 18-6 and won the American Division championship. Graves and Co. ended a 35-game SBAAC American Division losing streak last season.

“I don’t regret a thing about my four years here at Clinton-Massie,” he said. “I gave everything I had to the program. We improved each year and the core values and standards of the program were really starting to show.”

Graves was thankful to many for his time on Lebanon Road.

”I want to thank (former athletic director) Cindy Running for giving me the chance four years ago to lead the Clinton-Massie boys basketball program,” he said. “Also, Bennie Carroll during his time as AD for his unwavering support of me and the program.

”To my coaching staff of Mike Craig, Logan Spriggs, Andrew Ledley, and Rod Charlton thank you for your loyalty over the years. To my players, thank you for your dedication and relentless effort you displayed on the court night in and night out.”

Graves, a 2006 graduate of Muskingum College, has been a basketball coach for 17 seasons at various levels. He was a varsity assistant at Fenwick High School from 2013 to 2019. He was head freshman coach and varsity assistant at Mt. Healthy prior to joining the Massie athletic program. Graves was the District 15 assistant coach of the year in 2018.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or at twitter.com @wnjsports