WCA to host second-annual benefit gala

Wilmington Christian Academy students from eighth to 12th grade showcase their artistic talents with a collection of stunning artwork created under the guidance of art teacher Alicia Wheeler, to be featured at the upcoming auction on April 27. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Christian Academy officials are inviting the community to join them for an evening of fundraising and fun at the second-annual Benefit Gala. The event will take place on April 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Snow Hill Country Club in New Vienna.

Guests can expect an Island Paradise-themed evening, complete with a silent auction featuring stunning artwork created by eight to 12th grade WCA art students under the guidance of art teacher, Alicia Wheeler.

This artwork is currently being showcased at the Wilmington News Journal office. The public is welcome to come take a look at the beautiful creations.

Additionally at the gala, there will be a variety of silent auction items and raffle baskets donated by local businesses, including tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo and Cincinnati Bengals games, oil changes at Wilmington Auto Center, and much more. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for numerous donated gift baskets that include items such as gift certificates, gift cards and handmade goods.

Tickets for the gala are currently on sale for $75 each, which includes dinner, dessert, a souvenir photograph by a professional photographer, and dancing. All proceeds from the event will go towards fundraising for new lunchroom tables, sound panels, and library furniture at Wilmington Christian Academy.

Jinnifer Daugherty, the administrator of Wilmington Christian Academy, shared that the school is dedicated to providing academic excellence with a Christian foundation to nurture mature disciples of Jesus Christ.

The school, located at 642 Davids Drive, collaborates with families and its board of directors to empower students academically, spiritually, and socially. To learn more about the school, visit wilmingtonchristiank12.com or call 937-283-6683.

For those interested in attending the second-annual Benefit Gala or supporting Wilmington Christian Academy, contact the academy at 937-283-6683 or visit its website.