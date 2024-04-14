Wilson, Leahy lead Falcons to Spartan Invitational title

WAYNESVILLE — Cale Wilson won four events and Jude Leahy set a school record Saturday as the Clinton-Massie boys track and field team won the Spartan Invitational at Waynesville High School.

“I’m really proud of our boys,” CM coach Scott Rolf said. “This was a really good win for our program.”

On the girls side, Wilmington was runnerup with Clinton-Massie fourth and East Clinton seventh.

Taliah Billingsley of WHS won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.35 seconds while teammate Aidynne Tippett won the discus with a toss of 91-1. Wilmington also won the 4×100-meter relay.

Olivia Carpenter of Clinton-Massie won the long jump with a best effort of 15-5.5.

Wilson won the 400-meter dash (51.56), the 200-meter dash (23.53) and the long jump (20-11).

Leahy cleared 6-5.25 to establish a new high jump record. Chad Wilson (Cale’s father) and Scott Ilg shared the mark at 6-5 with Ilg posting his mark in the 1999 season.

Wilmington performed well in the relays, finishing second in the 4×100 and placing third in the 4×800, 4×200 and 4×400.

For the Astros, the 4×800 relay team was runnerup. Molly Seabaugh was third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 400.

The boys 4×800 relay was fourth for the Astros. Jackson Seabaugh was fifth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600.

SUMMARY

April 13, 2024

Spartan Invitational

@Waynesville High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie, Greeneview, Wilmington, Springboro, Waynesville, Dayton Christian, Wayne, East Clinton, Wayne B, Xenia, Waynesville B, Middletown Christian, Yellow Springs, Southeastern, Dominion Academy

4×800 RELAY: 1-Dayton Christian 8:44; 3-Wilmington 9:18.21; 4-East Clinton 9:43.5

110 HURDLES: 1-Owens (Wayne) 17.27; 2-Miles Theetge (CM) 17.96; 3-Jude Leahy (CM) 18.34; 6-Alexander Bennett (W) 20.41

100 DASH: 1-Moore (Springboro) 11.63; 4-Elijah Stewart (W) 12.06; 7-Blake Turner (W) 12.12

4×200 RELAY: 1-Clinton-Massie 1:34.92; 3-Wilmington 1:38.38

1600 RUN: 1-Hicks (Springboro) 4:41.98; 5-Caleb Werling (CM) 8:08.42; 6-Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 5:14.26; 7-Oliver McDermott (W) 5:14.98

4×100 RELAY: 1-Dayton Christian 46.28; 2-Wilmington 46.29; 8-Clinton-Massie 50.01

400 DASH: 1-Cale Wilson (CM) 51.56; 6-Landen Kaun (EC) 55.97; 8-Connor Walters (W) 57.0

300 HURDLES: 1-Keenan (Dayton Christian) 42.99; 3-Julius Jackson (W) 44.11; 4-Miles Theetge (CM) 44.45

800 RUN: 1-Withers (Dayton Christian) 2:02.53; 5-Caleb Werling (CM) 2:17.24; 7-Preston Zeigler (W) 2:18.19

200 DASH: 1-Cale Wilson (CM) 23.53

3200 RUN: 1-King (Waynesville) 10:33.24; 3-Oliver McDermott (W) 11:22.38; 5-Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 11:39.37; 8-Max McCoy (W) 11:47.64

4×400 RELAY: 1-Dayton Christian 3:42.74; 3-Wilmington 3:45.78; 7-East Clinton 4:01.02; 8-Clinton-Massie 4:07.62

SHOT PUT: 1-Hodges (Greeneview) 41-1; 3-Brighton Rodman (CM) 38-10.5; 5-William Hildebrandt (W) 38-8; 7-Jesse Keith (W) 36-4; 8-Max Gulley (EC) 36-3

DISCUS: 1-Hodges (Greeneview) 125-4; 2-William Hildebrandt (W) 118-2; 4-Brandon Moritz (CM) 105-2; 5-Max Gulley (EC) 104-1; 6-Barrett Beam (EC) 102-10; 6-Jesse Keith (W) 102-10; 8-Brighton Rodman (CM) 94-10

LONG JUMP: 1-Cale Wilson (CM) 20-11; 2-Miles Theetge (CM) 19-11; 5-Julius Jackson (W) 18-3.5; 7-Stevie Rickman (W) 17-11

HIGH JUMP: 1-Jude Leahy (CM) 6-5.25; 2-Zane Smith (W) 6-0; 8-Kaiden Roth (EC) 5-3

POLE VAULT: Not contested

–

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville, Wilmington, Greeneview, Clinton-Massie, Springboro, Dayton Christian, East Clinton, Southeastern, Yellow Springs, Wayne, Waynesville B, Xenia, Dominion Academy

4×800 RELAY: 1-Waynesville 10:52.38; 2-East Clinton 11:10.32; 6-Clinton-Massie (Hailey Myers, Jillian Arledge, Georgia Black, Shelby Robinson) 11:39.57; 7-Wilmington 12:27.7

100 HURDLES: 1-Taliah Billingsley (W) 17.35; 4-Kaylee Ramsey 9CM) 18.57; 5-Addison Swope (CM) 19.5

100 DASH: 1-Grant (YS) 13.43; 7-Alexa Rich (W) 14.33; 8-Kennedy Goings (W) 14.36

4×200 RELAY: 1-Springboro 1:55.68; 2-Wilmington 1:55.93; 3-Clinton-Massie (Olivia Carpenter, Kaylee Ramsey, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 1:56.22

1600 RUN: 1-Billet (Southeastern) 5:36.16; 3-Madilyn Brausch (W) 5:47.71; 5-Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 5:59.79; 8-Hailey Myers (CM) 6:10.23

4×100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 54.37; 2-Clinton-Massie (Olivia Carpenter, Rosie Hall, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 54.47

400 DASH: 1-Harvey (Waynesville) 62.61; 4-Molly Seabaugh (EC) 65.36; 6-Makenna Tolliver (W) 68.44

300 HURDLES: 1-Foley (Waynesville) 52.12; 3-Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 52.85; 4-Addison Swope (CM) 54.26; 5-Angelica Pais Becher (W) 54.51; 7-Sahara Tate (EC) 59.13

800 RUN: 1-Widjaja (Springboro) 2:30.03; 7-Hailey Myers (CM) 2:46.03

200 DASH: 1-Grant (YS) 28.5; 3-Alexa Rich (W) 29.16; 8-Kennedy Goings (W) 29.98

3200 RUN: 1-Ferriman (Dayton Christian) 11:49.45; 2-Madilyn Brausch (W) 12:38.24; 3-Molly Seabaugh (EC) 12:50.45; 6-Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 13:33.56

4×400 RELAY: 1-Greeneview 4:24.81; 4-Clinton-Massie (Kaylee Ramsey, Addison Swope, Julia Reardon, Hailey Myers) 4:42.07; 6-Wilmington 5:00.58

SHOT PUT: 1-Fleming (Wayne) 31-7; 2-Taija Walker (W) 30-9; 4-Azlynn Green (CM) 26-8.5; 5-Aidynne Tipett (W) 26-8.5

DISCUS: 1-Aidynne Tippett (W) 91-1; 4-Keira Null (EC) 85-7; 6-Taija Walker (W) 81-1; 7-Paige Oberwise (CM) 75-9

LONG JUMP: 1-Olivia Carpenter (CM) 15-5.5; 6-Angelica Pais Becher (W) 14-6

HIGH JUMP: 1-Collins (YS) 4-10; 3-Julia Reardon (CM) 4-8; 6-Grace Wiseman (EC) 4-0

POLE VAULT: Not contested