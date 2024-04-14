Unbeaten Mohawks edge Wildcats in 8 innings 2-1

MADISON — Unbeaten Madison scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday and defeated Blanchester 2-1 in a non-league baseball game.

The Wildcats (6-3) and Mohawks (4-0) combined for 12 hits as pitching dominated the day. Collin Elston had two of Blanchester’s seven hits.

“We had our opportunities but could not convert,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We got the job done on the mound. Had one inning with two errors that led to a run. Other than that we played very well defensively. I was proud after the mishaps. We still had a chance in the seventh. We find a way to score a run with the bases loaded (and) one out, then that game is ours. I’m very proud of how our guys competed.”

SUMMARY

April 13, 2024

@Madison High School

Mohawks 2, Wildcats 1

B^0^0^1^0^0^0^0^0^^1-7-3

M^0^0^0^0^1^0^0^1^2-5-1

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-0-1-1 Dees 4-0-0-0 Sipple 4-0-0-0 Dick 4-0-1-0 Elston 4-0-2-0 Behymer 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-1-0 Mueller 3-0-1-0 Wiley 2-0-0-0 Perkins 0-0-0-0 Sears 1-1-1-0 TOTALS 28-1-7-1

(2) MADISON (ab-r-h-rbi) Combs 4-1-2-0 Harden 2-0-0-0 Sproat 2-0-0-0 Robertson 3-0-0-0 Potter 3-0-0-0 Wood 3-0-2-1 Wheeler 0-0-0-0 Lindsey 3-0-1-0 Johnson 2-0-0-0 Rhodus 3-0-0-0 Young 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-2-5-1

2B: B-Dick, Sears

SB: B-Wiley, Elston, Mueller, Sears

HBP: M-Wood

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick^6.1^4^1^0^2^6

Mueller (L)^1.1^1^1^0^1^2

Madison

Harden^5^6^1^1^3^2

Sproat (W)^3^1^0^0^1^4