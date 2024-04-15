Astros fall to unbeaten Tigers on EC courts

East Clinton’s Zimri Mahanes (submitted photo)

LEES CREEK — Bethel-Tate won its third straight match to start the season Monday against East Clinton 5-0.

The Astros fall to 1-4 overall, 1-3 in the SBAAC National Division.

The Tigers are 3-0 in division play. Georgetown is 4-0 in the National.

Kasen Terrell and Cody Horner played a three-set match at first doubles, but fell in a close one 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

SUMMARY

April 15, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Tigers 5, Astros 0

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Layne Pelvit 6-2, 6-2

2-Stephen Lozano was def by Luke Pelvit 7-5, 6-1

3-Austin Roosa was def by Gale Powers 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1-Kasen Terrell, Cody Horner were def by Landon Montenaus, Nate Riddle 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

2-Carmen Brown, Zimri Mahanes were def by Jake Perkins, Mike Schuler 6-4, 6-4