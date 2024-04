Lions roar in 13-2 win over Hurricane JV

WILMINGTON — New Richmond defeated Wilmington 13-2 Monday in junior varsity baseball on the WHS diamond.

Jared Tackett and Colton Anderson had two hits each for Wilmington. Jace Doyle had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. Tackett, who tripled in the game, scored the other WHS run.

Doyle and Tackett both pitched for Wilmington.