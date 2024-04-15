Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Sabina UMC to host free Alzheimer’s event

The Sabina United Methodist Church is hosting a free educational program about Alzheimer’s presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati Chapter on Wednesday, April 17 from 6-7 p.m. The church is located at 61 W. Elm St. in Sabina. To register, please call 800-272-3900.

Storyteller to keynote Clinton County Reads 2024 dinner

The 2024 Clinton County Reads dinner is set for Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m., in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room. The menu is by chef Jen Purkey, and storyteller Nicole Ruttencutter, R.N., will deliver the keynote address, “Storytelling’s Connection to Healthcare.” Prepaid dinner reservations can be made at thekavahaus.com or by calling 937-763-4287 by April 15. Olde Town Tavern will host a pre-dinner social hour at 5 p.m.

Crossroads of Eden Book Club to discuss ‘Rough Sleepers’

The Sabina Public Library’s Crossroads of Eden Book Club will meet at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 19, to discuss Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads selection. The public is invited to participate.

Washington Twp. to host Clean Up Days

Washington Township is hosting Clean Up Days April 20 and April 21. The event is open to Washington Township residents of Clinton County. Dumpsters will be located at the township hall at 162 SR 350, East Cuba. Items not accepted: appliances, A/C, batteries, boats, hazardous waste, household trash, liquids, paint, refrigerators, and tires.

Cowan Lake to hold wildflower hike

Join Cowan Lake naturalist Caden on Saturday, April 27 from 12-4 p.m. for an exciting wildflower hike. The hikers will gather at the Nature Center and follow the Treetop Trail. The hikes will depart once every hour, giving hikers the flexibility to choose the best time for them. During the hike, those interested will learn how to identify the different wildflowers that they’ll encounter along the trail, and also get to know some fun facts about them. Caden will also share Cowan’s goals to preserve the beauty of spring on the trails, making it an educational and enjoyable experience.

Community discussion on Farm Bill and conservation to be held

On Monday, April 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., a community discussion on the Farm Bill and conservation featuring special panelists will be held at the Center for the Sciences & Agriculture Room 149 (corner of College and Elm streets in Wilmington). This discussion will be presented by Wilmington College and the Friends Committee on National Legislation. Food will be provided.

Kiwanis annual bike rodeo set to return

Bring your bike and join Kiwanis of Wilmington for the annual bike rodeo on May 18. Kids of all ages will complete a series of stations to “certify” they are bike-safe. This year’s rodeo will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital in the back parking lot next to the bike trail. At the conclusion of the stations, each participant can go on a ride down the Luther Warren Peace Path to practice everything they’ve learned. Participants will make stops along the way at Wheelies of Mulberry for a snack and continue to Xidas park for a water break and then circle back to CMH. The entire event is free.