Martini nets 9 as red-hot Falcons prep for Hurricane

Clinton-Massie’s Javen Carpenter in action Saturday night against Waynesville at Frank Irelan Field. Mason Martini had nine goals for Clinton-Massie Saturday night against Waynesville at Frank Irelan Field. Clinton-Massie’s Nathan Voisey in action Saturday night against Waynesville at Frank Irelan Field. Clinton-Massie’s Tristen Trampler in action Saturday night against Waynesville at Frank Irelan Field.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by scoring machine Mason Martini, the Clinton-Massie lacrosse team won its third straight match 13-6 over Waynesville Saturday night at Frank Irelan Field.

Clinton-Massie defeated Lima Senior 17-4 on Wednesday and Fairfield 7-4 on Friday.

Martini had nine goals against Waynesville, in its first season as a varsity program. The Spartans have played lacrosse six years, CM coach Dave Voisey said.

Tristen Trampler added three goals and Willem Kimple had one goal.

Junior goalie James Brooks had 13 saves, five of those coming in the third period.

Clinton-Massie (3-2) will travel to Wilmington (3-2) Tuesday night for its “biggest challenge,” Voisey said, adding Wilmington has won the Lacrossetown Shootout trophy each of the past three seasons. The varsity match is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Alumni Field.