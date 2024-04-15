East Clinton Great Oaks FFA Dairy Judging Team excelled at the state prelim event, qualifying for finals. Sydney Beiting leads the team, aiming for nationals. The middle school team placed third overall. Submitted photos East Clinton/Great Oaks FFA excels at state prelim event

East Clinton Great Oaks FFA recently provided several important updates:

The East Clinton Great Oaks dairy judging team placed first in the state prelim event. Results are still pending but the team qualified to compete in the finals event on April 26 to see if they can qualify for nationals.

The team has had 25 judges compete all year where they have been first place in five of the six contests and second in the other. The highest on the team currently, but with many more points to go is Sydney Beiting placing third, Dylan Arnold placing eighth, Caylee Ferguson placing 16th, Emily Arnold placing 17th, Payton Spurlock placing 26th and Dylan Mobley placing 37th.

The top six will be training to give oral reasons at finals on the 26th. In addition, the middle school team placed third overall in the state with Jamison Mathews placing third and Ethan Mobley placing fourth overall.

Easter Egg Hunt & Carnival at Sabina Church of Christ – Chili Freesia Memorial Event

In addition to all the time and effort that members put into their judging teams this spring, several of those same members and officers took the time to unwind and celebrate Easter with many of the kids in the community.

The FFA managed to gather 10,000 eggs for the Easter Egg hunt. Several other members helped with setting up equipment, helping the kids gather eggs, and of course hunting for eggs themselves. The annual Chili Freesia Memorial Event was held on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

East Clinton Great Oaks FFA Milk Quality team earns banner for chapter

As a chapter, 45 members came out altogether and judged within these teams on March 23 for the state contests. The Milk Quality team won the chapter a banner by placing fifth at the state level.

Among that team, Kenzi Terrell placed 12th and Mallory Thomason placed 14th overall. Those on the team who also placed well were Sydney Beiting, Katie Fraley, Tysen and Tessa Terrell, and Payton Spurlock.

The Livestock Team placed 24th overall in their competition. The Poultry team placed 33rd overall in their competition.

In addition to the high school results, the middle school FFA students Ethan Mobley and Jamison Matthews placed fourth and sixth respectfully in their agronomy competition. Avery Miller placed 10th in equine, and Marli Pirman placed 10th in poultry.