EC Elementary shares recent activities, highlights

On Monday, March 25, East Clinton FFA students read kindergarten through second grade classes Easter stories. Submitted photo

East Clinton Elementary recently shared several activities and highlights:

Suzanne Arthur, elementary school principal, said that East Clinton Elementary recently celebrated its students who earned the third quarter incentive with a delightful pizza and dance party. Arthur highlighted the event’s success, attributing it to the generous support from Donatos Pizza. She mentioned that about one-third of the pizzas were generously donated, with the remaining pizzas available at a 50% discount. In total, the school enjoyed 28 pizzas for about $100.

Looking ahead, the school is gearing up for an end-of-year carnival scheduled for May 29. Arthur added, “Planned activities include games, inflatables, tournaments, a field goal kicking contest, face painting, a dunking booth, and much more.”

Arthur also said, “We are gearing up for state testing in ELA, math and science in the next month. Teachers and students have worked hard to prepare for our state tests and we are excited to ‘Show what we Know!’ Third through fifth grade students will take the ELA test on April 17 and 18, the math test on May 1 and 2, and fifth grade students will take the science test on May 7 and 8.

Kids’ Care Club (KCC) Fundraiser Update:

Arthur shared exciting news from the Kids Care Club at East Clinton Elementary. Members of the club organized a fundraiser by selling cutouts, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting a PTSD service dog for a veteran.

According to Arthur, “Purina Dog Food has a program that helps a veteran get a service dog and they help with paying for the training of the dog.” The funds raised will contribute to covering veterinary care, food, grooming, boarding, and dog toys for the service dog.

In a heartwarming gesture of support, Operation Cherrybend has committed to matching the funds raised. Additionally, they are arranging for a veteran and service dog to visit a KCC meeting.

Arthur proudly announced, “So far, KCC members at New Vienna have raised over $800.”

Parent Teacher Organization:

Arthur commended the East Clinton Elementary PTO for its remarkable contributions this year.

“They’ve provided supplies for teachers, essential equipment like a weather station for STEM classes, and recently purchased a poster-size laminator,” Arthur explained. “Additionally, they’ve organized four skating parties, a fall carnival, and special events like the Father-Daughter Dance.”

Arthur also mentioned upcoming plans, including “Muffins with Mom” in May and many special things for Teacher Appreciation.