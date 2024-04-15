WC offering new major in logistics and supply chain management

Wilmington College students have increased academic offerings available with the emergence of several incubator programs starting this fall. One of those new major concentrations is logistics and supply chain management. It will be taught in a hybrid modality by a combination of Wilmington College faculty and instructors nationwide.

Logistics and supply chain management represents the entire process of turning raw materials into products, goods and services — and delivering them to customers. The chain moves through six steps: procurement, inventory, manufacturing, quality control, sales and distribution.

Dr. Angela Mitchell, area coordinator and professor of business administration, said positions in the industry are expected to grow more than 30 percent by the year 2030.

“As e-commerce has exploded over the last several years, so has the need to move products in a timely and efficient manner,” she said, noting that a degree in logistics and supply chain management prepares the student for a wide variety of positions in this industry. These positions could include purchasing manager, distribution specialist, supply chain manager or inventory analyst.

“The student gains a solid business foundation through the core classes and then develops the expertise in the depth courses to apply to all organizations, both small ventures and large corporations,” Mitchell added. “Potential partnerships exist with local industries.”

Graduates of WC’s program will be highly employable commanding better-than-average salaries in industries ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to retail and transportation. Across the country, statistics indicate that 93 percent of graduates in logistics and supply chain management find a job within three months.

President Corey Cockerill said the College is “absolutely thrilled to engage these new academic opportunities for our students.”

Representatives from the faculty, Office of Admission and a team of data analysts worked together to identify several new academic programs that align well with the mission, vision and core values of the institution, as well as job market demand, she noted.

“The goal of the incubator approach is to test and evaluate the demand for these programs over time to ensure they are in the best interest of Wilmington College students,” Cockerill added. “This approach also gives us the chance to add full-time faculty positions in high-demand career fields.”

The College is partnering with Rize Education, which specializes in online education programs. This dynamic allows the College to establish and cultivate new and emerging academic programs.