WC baseball drops pair of games to ONU

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader with the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears at Tewksbury-Delaney Field Sunday afternoon by identical scores of 12-1.

Wilmington had plenty of chances throughout the day, but left 21 runners on base during the doubleheader, with 12 in game one and nine in game two.

In game one, Jared Lammert and Evan Kelsey both had two hits. Kelsey drove in the Quakers run.

In game two, Jay Utterdyke and Eli Hollingsworth both had a pair of hits for the Quakers. Dawson Blunt provided two innings of scoreless relief.

Wilmington play 1 p.m. Wednesday at Capital University.