BHS students journey to ‘OZ’

Members of the Blanchester High School Drama Department’s cast and crew pose for a photo after their performance of “OZ.” From left to right in the front row: Kenzie Tedrick, Alivia Brewster, Brice Parian, Charis Kroger, Emily Bates, Evie Schell, and Sophie Gabbard. In the back row: Owen Koch, Carolyn Koch, Rowan Kroger, Ali Trovillo, Emily Paugh, Seb Eriksson, Rachael Ross, and Avery Smith. Submitted photos Pictured: (L to R) Emily Paugh, Rowan Kroger, Ali Trovillo and Seb Erkisson.

BLANCHESTER — A large crowd was on hand last weekend for the Blanchester High School Drama Department’s presentation of “OZ!,” starring Emily Paugh as “Dorothy,” Rowan Kroger as the “Scarecrow,” Ali Trovillo as the “Tin Woods Lady,” Seb Eriksson as the “Cowardly Lion,” Carolyn Koch as the “Wicked Witch of the West,” and many other talented BHS students as all the other lovable characters.

Shows were held on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. in the BHS auditorium.

The timeless “Wizard of Oz” tale was adapted into a dazzling musical. A cyclone carried Dorothy and Toto to the magical Land of Oz. When Dorothy’s house squashed the Wicked Witch of the East, she was ecstatically thanked by the liberated Munchkins and given permission to wear the witch’s powerful ruby slippers. From there, Baum’s lovable characters — rubber-legged Scarecrow, Tin Woods Lady, and Cowardly Lion — joined Dorothy on a journey to meet the great Oz. While on their trek, they battled the Wicked Witch of the West, who was determined to get revenge for the death of her sister.

“This bright musical was charged with a bundle of wonderful songs and thrill after thrill… like the escape from the Fighting Trees and encountering the enchanted poppies. OZ! was presented through a special arrangement with Pioneer Drama,” the news release states.