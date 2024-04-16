CM girls 3rd, boys 4th in talented field at Batavia

BATAVIA — The Clinton-Massie girls track and field team finished third and the boys fourth Monday at the Batavia Invitational.

Olivia Carpenter won the long jump for the lone victory for the CM girls.

Kaylee Ramsey was runnerup in the pole vault and the 4×200-meter relay team also finished second.

Third-place finishes were Ramsey in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Carpenter in the 100-meter dash and Rosie Hall in the long jump.

The 4×800 relay, Addison Swope in the 300 hurdles, Hailey Myers in the 800, Jillian Arledge in the 3,200 and Julia Reardon and Audrey Smith in the high jump all finished fourth for Clinton-Massie.

For the CM boys, Jude Leahy won the high jump, Cale Wilson won the open 400 and Brandon Moritz claimed top prize in the discus.

Zander Mills was second in the pole vault and Wilson was runnerup in the long jump. Wilson also placed third in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

CM coach Scott Rolf said the field was small (just five teams) but very talented.