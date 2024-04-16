Johnson leads BT to 6-1 win over EC

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton softball team lost to Bethel-Tate 6-1 Monday in SBAAC National Division play.

East Clinton drops to 0-8, 0-4 while the Tigers lead the National with a 4-0 mark. They are 7-3 overall.

Bethel-Tate’s Haley Johnson drove in three runs and pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Chloe Scott pitches well for East Clinton, giving up six hits and three earned runs. She struck out 10.

Taylor Barton, Sydney Beiting, Megan Hadley, Anna Lopez, Cheyenne Reed and Abi Reynolds had hits for the Astros.