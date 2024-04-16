Errors costly for Hurricane in 8-1 loss to Spartans

WILMINGTON — Five errors led to six unearned runs in Wilmington’s 8-1 loss to Waynesville Tuesday night.

The Hurricane (2-5) played well most of the game, collecting eight hits on offense and walking just two batters while striking out five.

But the five defensive miscues proved costly.

Jake Stephens and Austin Oglesby had two hits each. Alex Massie drove in Josh Tolliver with the only WHS run.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Spartans 8, Hurricane 1

WA^0^0^4^1^0^3^0^^8-11-3

WI^0^0^1^0^0^0^0^^1-8-5

(8) WAYNESVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Frederick 5-3-0-0 A. Papanek 3-1-2-1 Squire 4-2-2-3 Berger 5-1-1-0 Freese 4-1-3-3 Bulach 3-0-0-0 Garner 2-0-1-1 Warren 1-0-1-0 Bradley 3-0-0-0 S. Papanek 4-0-1-0 TOTALS 34-8-11-8

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Fickert 4-0-1-0 J. Tolliver 4-1-1-0 Stephens 4-0-2-0 Massie 4-0-1-1 Phillips 2-0-0-0 B. Tolliver 2-0-0-0 Platt 3-0-0-0 Oglesby 2-0-2-0 Oberlin 0-0-0-0 Black 2-0-1-0 Walls 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-1-8-1

2B: WA-Freese 2, A Papanek; WI-Stephens

HR: WA-Squire

HBP: WA-Bradley, Garner, Squire; WI-Phillips

SB: WA-Frederick, Squire

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Waynesville

Garner (W)^5^8^1^1^1^2

Squire^1^0^0^0^2^2

Freese^1^0^0^0^0^2

Wilmington

Black (L)^6^10^8^2^1^5

Walls^1^1^0^0^1^0