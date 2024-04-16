Vikings outlast Hurricane in tennis matchup

MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg handed Wilmington a 5-0 defeat in non-league tennis Tuesday afternoon.

“One of those matches where the final scores don’t really tell the story,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “We are getting better every match. Tough conditions from not playing at all due to rain, to (playing) back to back matches in the heat.”

And it doesn’t get any easier for Wilmington (2-6) with Goshen, Clinton-Massie and New Richmond the next three days.

Trey Reed had a strong match at first singles but fell 6-3, 2-6, 9-11. Reed said the match could have done either way.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2024

@Miamisburg High School

Vikings 5, Hurricane 0

Singles

1-Trey Reed was def by Thompson 6-3, 2-6, 9-11

2-Mathias Supanz was def by Gobinath 2-6, 0-6

3-Stephen Adams was def by Ferguson 4-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Cristian Perez, Toby Alsip were def by Collier, Palmer 1-6, 1-6

2-Brennan Zeigler, Hunter Holbert were def by Ho, Freeman 1-6, 0-6