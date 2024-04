Massie falls to CNE in 8 innings 7-6 at PSF Massie falls to CNE in 8 innings 7-6 at PSF Massie falls to CNE in 8 innings 7-6 at PSF Massie falls to CNE in 8 innings 7-6 at PSF

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clermont Northeastern scored a run in the top of the eighth inning Monday and defeated Clinton-Massie 7-6 in non-league baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Clinton-Massie falls to 6-3 with the loss while Clermont Northeastern improves to 5-3.