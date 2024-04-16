WHS teams both 2nd, Blan girls 4th at Western Brown Invitational

Hannah Scott of Wilmington at the Western Brown Invitational Monday (Jason King Photo) Blanchester’s Casey Gilbert and Wilmington’s Blake Turner at the Western Brown Invitational Monday (Jason King Photo)

MT. ORAB — Wilmington was runnerup to champion Western Brown Monday in the Western Brown Invitational track and field meet.

Blanchester was fourth in the girls meet and ninth in the boys meet.

“Finally got nice weather for a meet,” Blanchester coach Brad Ballinger said. “A lot of PRs on the day, including Sammy McEntire in the long jump and Elijah McVey in the discus.

“Our girls PR’d in every relay, including by almost 30 seconds in the 4×400 (Kendall Koch, Lily Rice, Laylla Sears, Chloe Paulson). Very pleased with a fourth-place finish for the girls team.”

McEntire had the only first-place finish for Blanchester, going 18-9.75 to win the boys long jump.

For the Wilmington girls, Madilyn Brausch won the 1,600-meter run (5:51.88) and the 3,200-meter run (12:24.02). Taliah Billingsley hit the line first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.94 seconds).

Wilmington won the 4×100 relay (53.7) and the 4×200 relay (1:55.27).

Other top eight finishes for WHS, Alexa Rich fourth in the 100 and fourth in the 200, Kennedy Goings fifth in the 400, Hannah Scott sixth in the 800, Alexa Benitez sixth in the 1,600, Madison Schuster sixth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles, Angelica Pais Becher fourth in the high jump and seventh in the 300 hurdles, 4×400 relay eighth, Makenna Tolliver second in the pole vault, Bryn Tippett third in the pole vault, Aidynne Tippett fifth in the discus and fifth in the shot put, Taija Walker third in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

On the boys side, Wilmington won five events. The 4×100 relay (46.3) and the 4×200 relay (1:36.29) were winners as was Julius Jackson in the 300 hurdles (44.26) and Zane Smith in the high jump (6-0). William Hildebrandt took first in the shot put (40-6).

Other top eighth finishes for WHS, Elijah Stewart third in the 100 and fourth in the 200, Blake Turner fifth in the high jump and sixth in the 100, Conner Walters fourth in the 400, Tommaso Campagnolo seventh in the 800, Oliver McDermott sixth in the 3,200, Max McCoy seventh in the pole vault and seventh in the 3,200, Levi Cochran third in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles, Alexander Bennett eighth in the 110 hurdles, 4×400 relay third, 4×800 relay second, Stevie Rickman second in the long jump and Jackson third in the long jump, Jesse Keith third in the discus and fourth in the shot put, Hildebrandt fifth in the discus.

Other top eight finishes for Blanchester girls, Aubrey Stevens third in the 100 dash, third in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles, Jaida Jones sixth in the 200 and seventh in the long jump, Addison Lewis seventh in the 400, Chloe Paulson fourth in the 300 hurdles, the 4×100 relay third, the 4×200 relay sixth, the 4×400 relay fourth and the 4×800 relay fourth, Paityn Conley seventh in the pole vault.

For the BHS boys, top eight finishes were McEntire seventh in the 200 dash and seventh in the 110 hurdles, Isaiah Abbott fourth in the 110 hurdles, the 4×100 relay fourth, Elijah McVey eighth in the discus.