Astros sweep season series with Rockets

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton swept the season series with Clermont Northeastern Tuesday with a 4-1 win over the Rockets.
East Clinton is third in the SBAAC National Division tennis standings at 2-3. The Astros are 2-4 overall. Clermont Northeastern is 1-2 in the National.
EC defeated CNE 5-0 on Saturday.
Bo Frye had a tough match with Wyatt Fisher and came out on top 6-2, 7-5.
SUMMARY
April 16, 2024
@Clermont NE High School
Astros 4 Rockets 1
Singles
1-Bo Frye def Wyatt Fisher 6-2, 7-5
2-Stephen Lozano def AJ Cunningham 6-0, 6-1
3-Austin Roosa was def by Griffin Fraunfelter 8-10
Doubles
1-Cody Horner, Kasen Terrell def Palmer Landis, Paul Ross 6-0, 6-3
2-Zimri Mahanes, Gabe Stewart def Will Berry, Brandon Phelps 6-1, 6-2