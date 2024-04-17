Astros sweep season series with Rockets

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton swept the season series with Clermont Northeastern Tuesday with a 4-1 win over the Rockets.

East Clinton is third in the SBAAC National Division tennis standings at 2-3. The Astros are 2-4 overall. Clermont Northeastern is 1-2 in the National.

EC defeated CNE 5-0 on Saturday.

Bo Frye had a tough match with Wyatt Fisher and came out on top 6-2, 7-5.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2024

@Clermont NE High School

Astros 4 Rockets 1

Singles

1-Bo Frye def Wyatt Fisher 6-2, 7-5

2-Stephen Lozano def AJ Cunningham 6-0, 6-1

3-Austin Roosa was def by Griffin Fraunfelter 8-10

Doubles

1-Cody Horner, Kasen Terrell def Palmer Landis, Paul Ross 6-0, 6-3

2-Zimri Mahanes, Gabe Stewart def Will Berry, Brandon Phelps 6-1, 6-2