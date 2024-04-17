Second half surge lifts Falcons to 5-2 win over Hurricane Second half surge lifts Falcons to 5-2 win over Hurricane

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie scored four second half goals Tuesday and defeated Wilmington 5-2 in the LacrosseTown Shootout at Alumni Field.

Jelani Hunter and Tank Smith scored with goals. Eli Payne had an assist.

“Our goalie had a stellar performance in cage,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “Logan Fugate kept this a close game. Our defense has shown improvement each game. The Falcons did a great job making our offense hesitate long enough for help to arrive.”

Wilmington (3-3 on the year) will host Northmont Monday. The match with Xenia scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for May 11.