WILMINGTON — In a tight game on the Wilmington High School diamond, Batavia edged Wilmington 4-2 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The loss leaves Wilmington at 4-3 overall, 1-3 in the American.

Batavia gets its first league win of the season and is 8-3, 1-3.