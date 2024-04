Wilmington’s Austin Oglesby stretches to take a throw at first base during Wednesday’s game against Batavia (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington faced Batavia Wednesday on the WHS diamond (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Garrett Anderson goes head first into third base during Wednesday’s game against Batavia (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Jake Stephens behind the plate during Wednesday’s game against Batavia (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Talen Oberlin at the plate during Wednesday’s game against Batavia (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

WILMINGTON — SBAAC American Division leader Batavia defeated Wilmington 7-2 Wednesday on the WHS diamond.

Wilmington is 2-6 overall, 1-3 in the division.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 overall, 5-0 in league play.