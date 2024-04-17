East Clinton girls 7th, boys 9th at Bellbrook Invitational

BELLBROOK — The East Clinton girls were seventh and the boys were ninth Tuesday at the Bellbrook Invitational.

“It was a very hot evening which was a welcome change to the weather we’ve had recently,” coach Bob Malone said. “There were some very big and talent-loaded teams.”

Molly Seabaugh was third in the 800-meter run, clocking a season-best time of 2:29.33.

Other top eight finishes for the girls were Keira Null discus eighth place; Kaylyn Deaton eighth in 1,600 and sixth in 3,200; 4×100 relay eighth place; 4×200 relay eighth place; and 4×800 relay fourth place.

Top eight finishes for the boys were Kaiden Roth fifth in long jump; Max Gulley fifth in shot put and seventh in discus; Landen Kaun sixth in 400; 4×200 relay eighth place, 4×400 relay fifth place, and 4×800 relay seventh place.

Kaun’s 18-3 in the long jump was a personal best. Gulley had a PR of 109-10 in the discus.

The co-ed 4×400 relay was fifth overall and consisted of Molly Seabaugh, Carman Brown, Kaiden Roth and Landen Kaun. Their time was a school record 4:09.65.