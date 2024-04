East Clinton hands West Union 12-3 defeat on the diamond

WEST UNION — East Clinton handed West Union a 12-3 defeat Tuesday in non-league baseball action.

Hudson Singer started on the mound for the Astros, pitching three inning. Lukas Runk entered the game in the fourth and pitched four hitless innings in relief.

Toby Huff had three hits, including a pair of doubles, drove in a run and walked. Carson Henry had three hits, including a triple, and three runs batted in. Peyton Lilly added two hits for the Astros offense.