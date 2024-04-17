Bradshaw one of 25 women in state to be awarded an Intel Semiconductor Scholarship

Kayla Bradshaw recently traveled to Arizona to tour the Intel Facility. Submitted photo

Southern State Community College student Kayla Bradshaw, of Clinton County, is one of 25 women in Ohio to recently be awarded an Intel Semiconductor Scholarship; a scholarship established by Intel Corporation, according to a news release.

Of these 25 scholarship recipients, only eight were selected to visit the Intel Semiconductor Facility in Phoenix, Arizona for a hands-on experience. Bradshaw was one of the eight students selected to attend.

While at Intel, Bradshaw had the opportunity to speak with many of the employees who emphasized the company’s commitment to their staff and their well-being. The group had the opportunity to explore the many career paths that Intel offers as well as to experience what a day in the life of those positions looks like, according to the release.

“We learned that Intel offers a lot of opportunities for growth within the company as well as their efforts toward being a sustainable, inclusive, and diverse workplace,” Bradshaw said.

During this experience, Bradshaw was able to further her knowledge of the semiconductor field. “I am thrilled that I had the opportunity to travel to Phoenix for this event. I am so incredibly grateful to both Southern State and Intel for the opportunities that they have provided to me,” added Bradshaw.

Bradshaw is majoring in computer science with focus areas of cybersecurity and networking. She previously attended Southern State in 2016 under a different program pathway and decided to return in 2023.

“My first year back in college has been amazing. I am so glad I chose Southern State to further my academic goals,” Bradshaw said.

Southern State’s computer science program, led by associate professor Dr. Joshua Montgomery, offers an associate of applied science degree in computer technology. Students can select two focus areas from four different pathway options, which include networking, programming, cybersecurity, and robotics.

A degree in computer technology from Southern State will allow students to gain in-demand skills in a flexible, affordable, and fun environment, the release states. Southern State helps students get connected with companies in the area for internships and job opportunities.

To learn more, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/computer-science.shtml

Summer semester begins May 20 and fall semester begins Aug. 26. Registration is underway.