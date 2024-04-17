Hurricane stuns Warriors on windy, rainy day

WIlmington’s Mathias Supanz during Wednesday’s match against Goshen (Elizabeth Clark Photo) WIlmington’s Mathias Supanz during Wednesday’s match against Goshen (Elizabeth Clark Photo) WIlmington’s Stephen Adams during Wednesday’s match against Goshen (Elizabeth Clark Photo) WIlmington’s Trey Reed during Wednesday’s match against Goshen (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

WILMINGTON — In blustery, rainy conditions, Wilmington upset Goshen 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

“Big win for us over the defending (American Division) champs in crazy conditions,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

The Hurricane goes to 3-6 overall, 2-2 in the division.

The Warriors now trail unbeaten Clinton-Massie in the standings with a 3-1 league mark.

Trey Reed was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at first singles, despite battling win and a halt in play.

“Trey stayed steady in the wind and didn’t let the rain delay affect him mentally,” the WHS coach said. “He was really rolling at the end of the match.”

Stephen Adams was a 6-1, 6-1 winner and “is getting better and better everyday,” Reed said.

SUMMARY

April 17, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 3, Warriors 2

Singles

1-Trey Reed defeated Rice 6-2, 6-1

2-Mathias Supanz was def by Zimmerman 0-6, 4-6

3-Stephen Adams defeated Barrial 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1-Cristian Perez, Toby Alsip were def by Wider, Carver 2-6, 0-6

2-Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert won by forfeit