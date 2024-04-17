5-under par 31 wins senior outing at Elks

WILMINGTON — The team of Gary Bishop, Marty Miller, Jim Doak and Bruce Barrett had a 5-under par 31 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8.

The rest of the field:

32-Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Fred Stern, Mark Hess

32: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Dave Sharp, Ron Cook

33: Keith Houseman, Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins

33: Bob Vanzant, D Bullock, Mike Shaw

33; Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner

34: Cliff Doyle, John Faul, Carl Wright, Dave Miller