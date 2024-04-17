5-under par 31 wins senior outing at Elks

WILMINGTON — The team of Gary Bishop, Marty Miller, Jim Doak and Bruce Barrett had a 5-under par 31 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8.
The rest of the field:
32-Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Fred Stern, Mark Hess
32: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Dave Sharp, Ron Cook
33: Keith Houseman, Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins
33: Bob Vanzant, D Bullock, Mike Shaw
33; Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner
34: Cliff Doyle, John Faul, Carl Wright, Dave Miller