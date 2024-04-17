Locals get ready to ‘Rock the Block’

The Rock the Block Committee is gearing up for the sixth edition of the much-anticipated “Rock the Block” event, scheduled for July 26 and 27. The vibrant atmosphere on Main and Sugartree streets will pulsate with live music and bustling vendors. Notable performances will feature renowned acts such as the rock band “Lynch Mob” and the electrifying presence of “Hinder.” The Rock the Block Committee is gearing up for the sixth edition of the much-anticipated “Rock the Block” event, scheduled for July 26 and 27. The vibrant atmosphere on Main and Sugartree streets will pulsate with live music and bustling vendors. Notable performances will feature renowned acts such as the rock band “Lynch Mob” and the electrifying presence of “Hinder.” Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The Rock the Block Committee is gearing up for the sixth edition of the much-anticipated “Rock the Block” event, scheduled for July 26 and 27. The vibrant atmosphere on Main and Sugartree streets will pulsate with live music and bustling vendors. Notable performances will feature renowned acts such as the rock band “Lynch Mob” and the electrifying presence of “Hinder.”

