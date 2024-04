Wilmington College Theatre presents the alumnae-directed Spring One Act Plays this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 18-20), at 7:30 p.m., in Heiland Theatre. While there is no admission charge, audience members are requested to consider bringing a donation that will go to a local women’s shelter. Pictured are Ashbe Williams and Sterling Goodwin in “Am I Blue,” directed by Cherie Cooper-Darragh. Tara Lydy is directing “Third and Oak: The Laundromat.”

Submitted photo