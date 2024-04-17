Spartans score 8 early, cruise to 16-6 win over WHS JV

WAYNESVILLE — Scoring eight runs in the first inning, Waynesville never looked back and defeated Wilmington 16-6 in junior varsity baseball action Tuesday.

Wilmington had five hits with Jared Tackett collecting two hits, scoring a run and driving in a run. He also had a double and stole two bases.

Johnny Gunn had a hit and drove in two. Colton Anderson scored twice with a hit. Kolton Spurlock also had a hit. Ioan Cioca, Marcus Wheeler and Brydin Plymire all scored runs for the Hurricane. Wheeler also drove in a run.