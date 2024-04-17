Williamsburg rallies past Blanchester to stay atop standings

WILLIAMSBURG — League leading Williamsburg rallied to beat Blanchester 11-4 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball.

Blanchester led 4-2 going to the bottom of the fourth but Williamsburg went up 5-4 after four then added six in the fifth for the win.

Blanchester is 2-13 overall, 1-5 in the National. Williamsburg leads the loop at 5-0.

On Tuesday, Blanchester lost to Georgetown 10-1. Quynn Dawley and Alayna Davenport had the BHS hits. Mackenzie Blankenbeckler drove in the lone run for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

April 17, 2024

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 11, Blanchester 4

B^0^0^4^0^0^0^0^^4-5-3

W^0^2^0^3^6^0^x^^11-9-1

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 4-1-0-0 Davenport 3-1-1-0 Bare 3-1-1-2 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-1-0 Lansing 3-0-2-2 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 Bates 3-0-0-0 Ledford 2-0-0-0 Abbott 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 26-4-5-4

2B: Bare

HBP: Abbott

SB: H. Blankenbeckler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

H. Blankenbeckler^4.1^9^11^8^7^1

Abbott^1.2^0^0^0^2^0