Clinton Co. CVB to showcase new office at open house

The Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) invites the public to an open house on Thursday, April 25 to showcase its new office, located at 58 W. Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, according to a news release.

The event will feature a meet and greet with the CVB team, refreshments, giveaways, tours of the new space, and a formal ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m.

“The Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to launch our new location to the community. The Bureau will have a meeting space called the Venue and we are excited to launch the event space as well. Follow us on FB at Clinton County in Southwest Ohio, The Venue Wilmington OH and Rock the Block Wilmington. As always, we are proud to be a partner in the community,” said Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director.

For local events and updates, follow the CVB on Facebook @clintoncountyohio or visit clintoncountyohio.com.