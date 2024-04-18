Haley recognizes Cape May for excellence in senior care

Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley presents a proclamation to Ohio Living Cape May Director Tom Dreyer. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley recently presented a proclamation to Ohio Living Cape May, recognizing its exceptional commitment to senior care excellence. Accepting the proclamation was Cape May director Tom Dreyer.

The proclamation acknowledged Ohio Living Cape May’s fourth consecutive “Best of Senior Living” award from A Place for Mom, a nationally recognized organization, showcasing its status among the top-rated senior living communities and in-home care providers across the United States and Canada.

This prestigious honor signifies that Ohio Living Cape May ranks within the top 1-2% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers nationwide, exemplifying its dedication to superior care standards.

The proclamation commended Ohio Living Cape May’s compassionate, dignified support for aging seniors, highlighting its esteemed reputation in the industry.

Haley praised the dedication of Ohio Living Cape May’s staff, management, and volunteers, emphasizing their pivotal role in upholding the highest standards of senior care.