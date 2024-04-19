Gildea powers Quakers to first OAC baseball win of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team picked up its first win in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) play this season in a split with the Capital University Comets Thursday afternoon.

WC won game one, 15-5, before dropping the second game, 4-2.

Max Gildea had a huge first game for the Quakers, hitting a grand slam and driving in eight runs.

The Quakers are now 3-24 overall this season and 1-11 in the OAC.

In the first game, Gildea drove in a run in the first inning then drove one over the left field fence with the bases full in the second inning. In the sixth, Capital gave up five unearned runs, including two off the bat of Gildea who doubled home a pair of teammates.

Gildea was 3-for-4 in the game and scored three runs. His grand slam was the first for the Quakers since Dominic Depa did it on Feb. 27, 2022, against Mount St. Joseph University.

Evan Kelsey went 3-3 with three runs scored. Kyle Jennings had two hits and two RBI. Also driving in a pair of runs were Jay Utterdyke and JP Donelan.

Luke Chappie pitched four innings for the win on the mound, striking out two Comets in the process.

In the second game, Jared Lammert and Jay Utterdyke both had two hits. Kyle Jennings drove in a run. Lammert and Scheben scored the Quakers runs.

Drew Tower threw 4.2 innings in his start on the mound and allowed just one run, while striking out four.

Wilmington is back at Tewksbury-Delaney Field 1 p.m. Saturday for an OAC doubleheader against the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders.