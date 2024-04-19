WC softball gets first OAC sweep as Hancock wins pair

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team had its first sweep in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) play Thursday, beating Capital University 1-0 and 14-6.

After a pitcher’s duel in game one, Wilmington had 15 hits in the second contest en route to their sweep. They are now 15-16-1 overall this season and 3-9 in the OAC.

Judaea Wilson drove in the only run of the game and Aiyana Hancock made good in the circle with her first career seven inning shutout in the first game. Kori Cornett had two hits.

In the second game, Ashley Hardesty led the way with four hits while Rachel Berry had three. This is a career-high for Hardesty and the second time this season that Berry recorded three hits in a game.

Cornett and Wilson both had two hits in the win. Hardesty drove in three runs, while Samantha Schwab had two RBI.

Aiyana Hancock picked up her second win of the day, this time in relief. She pitched 2.2 innings, allowing no runs and only one hit with three strikeouts.

Wilmington travels to Alliance to take on the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders 1 p.m. Saturday.