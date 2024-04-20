Falcons build early lead, hold on to beat Warriors 12-9

GOSHEN — Eight players scored runs as Clinton-Massie was solid top to bottom Friday in a 12-9 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division softball.

Sydney Doyle led the Massie hit parade with four hits. She also drove in two runs, stole two bases and scored twice.

“We hit the ball better as a team and (it) was good to score runs early to get them rolling,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “Definitely need to hit more consistently throughout the entire game, though.”

The Falcons had a six-run second and led 12-1 going to the bottom of the fourth inning.

However while Massie was held scoreless over the final three innings, the Warriors put five on the board in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to make a game of it.

Emma Crombie scored twice, had two singles and knocked in three teammates.

Karley Goodin, Alyssa Sandlin and Maddie Ward had two hits each. Ward also collected two RBI. Olivia Ward scored two runs as did Goodin.

Madi Courson pitched the first three innings then gave way to Laila Davis who closed out the win with four solid innings in the circle.

Only five of the nine Goshen runs were earned.

“We had some missed plays in the field that extended innings that we will have to clean up,” Lewis said, looking to the doubleheader with Walnut Hills and Ursuline Academy today.

Massie is 5-6 overall, 2-3 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-5 overall, 1-3 in league play.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2024

@Goshen High School

Falcons 12, Warriors 9