Quaker track, field perform well at OSU, Otterbein

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The Wilmington College track and field teams competed Friday at two meets — the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State and the Otterbein Twilight.

At Ohio State, Nathen Borgan finished third in the hammer throw and broke his school record with a mark of 63.55 meters. He was the top Division III finisher and continues to increase his mark, which is the second best in the country this season. Noah Tobin just missed out on a personal best in the 5,000 meters, crossing the finish line in 14:57.88 for a 29th place finish. He also was the top Division III finisher in the event.

In the Otterbein meet, Brady Vilvens, a Wilmington High School graduate, won the high jump by clearing 2.05 meters. He went out at 2.08 meters which was his national championship winning height last season. His 2.05 meters is ninth best among D3 jumpers.

Justin Shuga led the Quakers with 24 points, as he was solid once again in three different events. His best finish of the day was a victory in the hammer throw, with a career best toss of 55.13 meters. He was second in the discus at 41.93 meters. Shuga took third in the shot put.

The Quakers 4×400 relay team of Dane Klosterman, Noah Paxton, Donovan Mosley and Omar Beckley finished first with a time of 3:32.85.

On the women’s side at Otterbein, the 4×400 relay team of Haley Cook, Kylee Schafer, Hayden Setty, and Madison Dietz dominated with a time of 4:10.69.

Abby Lodewyck continued her solid performances in the hammer throw this outdoor season, winning with a mark of 43.23 meters.

Kaitlyn Hickey, another WHS grad in the WC program was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 11.01 meters. She was ninth in the hammer throw at 36.51 meters.

Wilmington is scheduled to take next weekend off, before competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 2-3 in Tiffin.