WHS boys second, girls third at 62 Diners Classic Invitational

HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School boys were second and the girls third at the 62 Classics Diner Invitational at Hillsboro High School.

Madilyn Brausch was the lone winner for the Wilmington girls, clocking a 12;40.37 in the 3,200-meter run to finish first.

Zane Smith had the only win for the WHS boys, clearing 5-8 in the high jump to finish atop the field.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2024

62 Diners Classic

@Hillsboro High School

Girls Results

TEAMS: McClain 135 Hillsboro 114 Wilmington 79.5 Leesburg Fairfield 66.5 Logan Elm 55.5 Peebles 50 Washington 45.5 Westfall 40 Portsmouth Notre Dame 30 Fayetteville Perry 24 Winchester Eastern 12 Whiteoak 7 Hillsboro B 4

SHOT PUT: 1-Lily Barnes (McClain) 34-7.5; 6-Taija Walker (WIL) 28-4

HIGH JUMP: 1-Remi Moon (Fairfield) 5-1; 3-Madison Schuster (WIL) 4-8; 5-Angelica Pais Becher (WIL) 4-6

POLE VAULT: 1-Claire King (Logan Elm) 9-0; 3-Makenna Tolliver (WIL) 8-6; 4-Bryn Tippett (WIL) 8-6

4×800 RELAY: 1-Hillsboro 10:44.77; 4-Wilmington (Madilyn Brausch, Hannah Scott, Kennedy Moore, Alexa Benitez) 12:00.07

100 HURDLES: 1-Kobie Miles (HIL) 16.59; 2-Taliah Billingsley (WIL) 16.85

100 DASH: 1-Payton Johnson (Peebles) 12.54

4×200 RELAY: 1-Washington 1:51.03; 4-Wilmington (Makenna Tolliver, Alexa Rich, Angelica Pais Becher, Taliah Billingsley) 1:57.75

1600 RUN: 1-Samantha Seas (Peebles) 5:25.4; 3-Madilyn Brausch (WIL) 5:49.73

4×100 RELAY: 1-McClain 51.12; 4-Wilmington (Makenna Tolliver, Alexa Rich, Madison Schuster, Taliah Billingsley) 54.7

400 DASH: 1-Payton Johnson (Peebles) 1:02.07; 6-Kennedy Goings (WIL) 1:07.7

300 HURDLES: 1-Brenna Wright (McClain) 49.37; 8-Madison Schuster (WIL) 55.38

800 RUN: 1-Caitlyn Shipley (Westfall) 2:25.27

200 DASH: 1-Payton Johnson (Peebles) 26.34; 7-Taliah Billingsley (WIL) 29.07

3200 RUN: 1-Madilyn Brausch (WIL) 12:40.37

4×400 RELAY: 1-Hillsboro 4:20.51

LONG JUMP: 1-Luca Matesic (McClain) 15-4.5; 2-Angelica Pais Becher (WIL) 15-3

DISCUS: 1-Lily Barnes (McClain) 108-4; 4-Taija Walker (WIL) 96-2

–

Boys Results

TEAMS: Hillsboro 154.35 Wilmington 83.85 Logan Elm 76.5 Paint Valley 60 Washington 50.85 Whiteoak 48 Westfall 48 McClain 40.85 Portsmouth Notre Dame 26 Peebles 23.5 Fayetteville Perry 19 Leesburg Fairfield 15.5 Winchester Eastern 10.85 Hillsboro B 5.71

DISCUS: 1-Reid Lanham (Paint Valley) 132-2; 8-Jesse Keith (WIL) 112-10

4×800 RELAY: 1-Hillsboro 8:26.57; 5-Wilmington (Preston Zeigler, Tommaso Campagnolo, Jake Vance, Conner Walters) 9:19.1

110 HURDLES: 1-Justin Pence (Paint Valley) 16.89; 5-Levi Cochran (WIL) 18.5

100 DASH: 1-Mason Coffman (WCH) 10.95; 2-Eli Stewart (WIL) 11.53

4×200 RELAY: 1-Hillsboro 1:36.57; 2-Wilmington (Darius Stewart, Stevie Rickman, Logan Johnson, Julius Jackson) 1:37.13

1600 RUN: 1-Corbin Winkle (HIL) 4:41.44; 6-Oliver McDermott (WIL) 5:03.1

4×100 RELAY: 1-Hillsboro 45.91; 3-Wilmington (Darius Stewart, Eli Stewart, Blake Turner, Zane Smith) 46.64

400 DASH: 1-Mason Coffman (WCH) 52.09; 5-Preston Zeigler (WIL) 54.61; 7-Conner Walters (WIL) 55.43

300 HURDLES: 1-Collin Swackhammer (HIL) 44.86; 4-Julius Jackson (WIL) 46.46; 6-Levi Cochran (WIL) 48.3

800 RUN: 1-Weston Blair (Whiteoak) 2:02; 8-Tommaso Campagnolo (WIL) 2:22.25

200 DASH: 1-Landon Emnett (Ports ND) 23.49; 4-Eli Stewart (WIL) 24.13; 6-Logan Johnson (WIL) 24.81

3200 RUN: 1-Landen Eyre (Whiteoak) 9:23.18; 6-Oliver McDermott (WIL) 10:13.94

4×400 RELAY: 1-Westfall 3:35.14; 5-Wilmington (Preston Zeigler, Conner Walters, Julius Jackson, Holden Wulff) 3:51.55

HIGH JUMP: 1-Zane Smith (WIL) 5-8

POLE VAULT: 1-Jackson Crago (McClain) 12-0; 6-Max McCoy (WIL) 8-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Reid Lanham (Paint Valley) 43-2.5; 6-William Hildebrandt (WIL) 40-3; 8-Jesse Keith (WIL) 39-2

LONG JUMP: 1-Alden Williams (Logan El) 20-3.75; 3-Stevie Rickman (WIL) 19-4.25