Wildcats win nightcap, split twinbill with Warriors

GOSHEN — The Blanchester bats banged out 24 hits in a doubleheader split Saturday with Goshen. The Wildcats lost the first game 11-7 and won the second game 8-4.

“The girls played hard again,” Blanchester manager Alan Ledford said. “We limited the errors and stopped (them from scoring) by making the routine plays to reduce big innings.”

Goshen scored six runs in the first inning of the twinbill and just nine over the next 13 innings.

Bailie Bare had a big day, collecting six hits, scoring four runs and driving in five runs. Alayna Davenport (4-for-8) and Jocelyn Lansing (4-for-7) backed Bare on the offensive end.

In the second game, the two teams were tied 4-4 going to the sixth when Lilly Bates and Riley Ledford started a four-run sixth that lifted Blanchester to the win.

Blanchester is 3-15. Goshen is 5-6.

April 20, 2024

@Goshen High School

Game 1: Warriors 11, Wildcats 7

B^2^0^2^0^1^0^2^^7-13-3

G^6^0^1^1^0^3^x^^11-13-3

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 4-1-2-0 Davenport 4-3-2-0 Bare 4-3-4-4 Lansing 3-0-2-2 H. Blankenbeckler 4-0-2-1 Ledford 4-0-0-0 Bates 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 31-7-13-7

2B: Bare 2, Davenport, H. Blankenbeckler

3B: Bare

SAC: Lansing

SB: Davenport, Bare, Lansing

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Q. Dawley (L)^6^13^11^9^1^1

–

Game 2: Wildcats 8, Warriors 4

B^2^0^0^0^2^4^0^^8-11-3

G^1^0^1^2^0^0^0^^4-6-4

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 4-2-2-0 Davenport 2-2-1-2 Bare 4-1-2-1 Q. Dawley 4-0-1-1 H. Blankenbeckler 4-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 4-0-1-0 Bates 4-1-1-0 Ledford 3-1-1-0 Abbott 3-1-2-0 TOTALS 32-8-11-4

HBP: Davenport

SB: Davenport, Bare, M. Blankenbeckler, Q. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Bates (W)^7^6^4^2^4^2