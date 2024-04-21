Quakers battles OAC’s best, but falls in twinbill

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team lost both games on the road Saturday at Mount Union, the top team in the Ohio Athletic Conference this season.

Wilmington (15-18-1 on the year, 3-11 in the OAC) lost games 9-4 and 7-2.

In the first game, Kori Cornett led Wilmington with two hits. Claire Scully, Alasandra Spears and Chloe Dorn all had one run batted in. Four different Quakers scored a run. Wilmington had three stolen bases and two extra base hits.

In the second game, Spears had two hits and both the Quakers runs batted in. She hit her second homerun of the season. Spears and Jocelyn Franz scored a run.

The Quakers will hold senior day festivities 1 p.m. Saturday at the WC softball complex as John Carroll comes to town.