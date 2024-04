Yellow Jackets sting Quakers in Townsend Field finale 29-1 Yellow Jackets sting Quakers in Townsend Field finale 29-1 Yellow Jackets sting Quakers in Townsend Field finale 29-1 Yellow Jackets sting Quakers in Townsend Field finale 29-1 Yellow Jackets sting Quakers in Townsend Field finale 29-1

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team lost to Baldwin Wallace 29-1 in the home finale Saturday at Townsend Field.

Nick Rosa scored his 20th goal of the season. Peyton Thompson had 13 saves in goal.

Wilmington will play 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio Northern in the 2024 season finale.