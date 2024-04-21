SBAAC American all-stars ousted from tourney by ECC stars

CINCINNATI — The SBAAC American Division girls bowling team was defeated in the second round of baker games Sunday in the 2024 Cincy All-Star Classic bowling tournament here at Western Bowl.

Bowlers from Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, Western Brown (Lily Holder and Kendal Fightmaster) and Batavia (Ari Machuca) were part of the team that was representing the SBAAC.

Jacelyn Lawson of Clinton-Massie was joined by Wilmington’s Mackenzie Pyle, Izzy Rhoads, Kiley Comberger and Kylie Fisher. Comberger had the high game in the qualifying round of the tournament with a 234.

The team was coached by WHS girls coach Austin Smith.

The local girls were eliminated from the tournament by the Eastern Cincinnati Conference team.

The event includes bowlers from 13 athletic conferences in southern, eastern and central Ohio.

SUMMARY

April 21, 2024

Cincy All-Star Classic

@Western Bowl

Mackenzie Pyle 169, na, na; Kendal Fightmaster 184, na, 198; Izzy Rhoads 190, 170, na; Ari Machuca 178, na, 191; Kylie Fisher 204, 185, na; Lily Holder na, 162, na; Jacelyn Lawson na, 143, na; Kiley Comberger na, 189, 234 TOTALS 925, 849, 914=2,688

Head to head: vs ECC 190 (L), 194 (W), 154 (L)